Trade tensions have analysts nervous going into weekend

Good weather in the forecast for the next two week for both corn and beans, but traders are nervous with tensions with Russia and China on trade issues is keeping demand tone weak, according to the Hightower Report.
It’s been quite an interesting week in price discovery for grain following the USDA report showing a bullish soybean and corn and a neutral wheat forecast , followed by a rally in corn due to the potential rail strike and disappointing four-week export sales data corn but positive data for soybean exports, according to steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.