 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trade tensions have analysts nervous going into weekend

People are also reading…

Good weather in the forecast for the next two week for both corn and beans, but traders are nervous with tensions with Russia and China on trade issues is keeping demand tone weak, according to the Hightower Report.

It’s been quite an interesting week in price discovery for grain following the USDA report showing a bullish soybean and corn and a neutral wheat forecast , followed by a rally in corn due to the potential rail strike and disappointing four-week export sales data corn but positive data for soybean exports, according to steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eyes on month USDA report today

The U.S. was not the only place with poor weather this summer. In the USDA’s WASDE report to be released at 11 a.m. CT today, there could be a…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are on the defensive this morning ahead of the export data, CHS Hedging said. Chinese markets are higher overnight, while soym…

Soybeans

While the USDA data showed the potential for extremely tight U.S. supply, the market closed lower on Thursday for the third session in a row a…

Soybeans

Soybeans continued to give back some of the gains after the latest USDA report. “Nov beans traded down to the 50% retracement of the USDA repo…

WASDE report pushes soybeans higher

"USDA reports are always interesting,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade expected a negative soybean report, positive corn…

Soybeans

The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A…

Wheat

“Wheat futures rallied on short covering,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel ongoing concern about US 2023 HRW weather…

Soybeans

The USDA report came in with productin, yield and planted area well below trade expectations. The reports news was bullish on the supply side …

Corn

The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News