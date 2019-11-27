The market continues to wait for trade deal progress while balancing slow domestic demand and very poor harvest weather for the remaining crops, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Grain markets are mixed after soybean futures pressured on a mix of technical selling and export competition from South America, Allendale said. Corn and wheat futures also declined after rallying a day earlier. Traders will continue to monitor headlines regarding potential progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China.
Markets will trade a full day today, but will not reopen until Friday morning due to the Thanksgiving holiday.