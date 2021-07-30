Trader “cautiously optimistic” at month end

Corn, soybeans, and wheat all lower this morning on profit-taking, said Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging today. She said trade is expected to be quiet today.
Although the weekly export report was weak as expected, there were other factors to offset the slow sales pace. Traders’ appetite for weekend weather forecast change risks will be today’s story as crop conditions are expected to continue to fall bringing in additional concern that U.S. yields are in retreat, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
“Cautiously bullish is my tone into August,” Lawrence said.