 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trader “cautiously optimistic” at month end

Trader “cautiously optimistic” at month end

Corn, soybeans, and wheat all lower this morning on profit-taking, said Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging today. She said trade is expected to be quiet today.

Although the weekly export report was weak as expected, there were other factors to offset the slow sales pace. Traders’ appetite for weekend weather forecast change risks will be today’s story as crop conditions are expected to continue to fall bringing in additional concern that U.S. yields are in retreat, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

“Cautiously bullish is my tone into August,” Lawrence said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The extent of hit and miss rains for Iowa over the next two weeks will be closely watched, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Dry and warm weather outlooks are supporting the soybean market, but a slow export sales pace “and lack of new China buying” offered strong re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

December futures tested levels above $5.50, but failed to settle above the $5.52 level, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “When and if …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News