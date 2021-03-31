 Skip to main content
Traders anticipate plantings report

USDA will release its annual prospective plantings report at 11 a.m. Corn acreage is expected to be 93.2 million, up from 90.8 million last year. Soybeans are expected to be at 90 million even, which would be sharply higher from the 83.1 million planted last year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The idea is that row crops will pull acreage from other crops, and also that we’ll see a lower amount of preplant acreage,” he said.

The rally in the dollar helped pressure commodities and made another new multi-month high overnight before settling back, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Improving U.S. Midwest and Argentina weather is offsetting drier Brazil weather. “Once today’s fundamental data is released and factored into the market, we expected weather reports to dominate market news,” he said.

