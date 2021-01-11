 Skip to main content
Traders anticipate USDA report

Grain markets remained near their highs overnight as trade prepares for a surge of USDA information on this month’s WASDE report, Allendale said. Trade will continue to watch open interest, South American weather and crop updates and 2021 U.S. acreage updates.

The Supreme Court will review a ruling regarding small refinery waivers in regard to biofuel, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Last year a circuit court ruled that the EPA could only grant the small refineries exemptions to facilities that had only received them every year since 2010. That was considered a big win for ethanol. Now we’re going back to a review of this.

Safras stated 57.7% of Brazil’s 2021 soybean crop is sold by farmers (38.6% average, 43.1% last year). Conab will release the latest Brazil corn and soybean production forecasts early tomorrow morning as well.

CropWatch Weekly Update

