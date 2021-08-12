Traders anticipate USDA report

Today's attention will focus today on the USDA crop report, according to The Cattle Report. The balance sheet will measure the bountiful crop estimates of the eastern corn belt against the less than optimum western corn belt. People in agriculture tend to measure everything by their local conditions, but this year those local conditions vary to the extreme.
Brazil, usually the world’s biggest soybean exporter and the No. 2 shipper of corn, is looking abroad for supplies of both. That’s because a severe drought followed by the worst frost in decades has shriveled domestic crops and sent prices surging in the South American country, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Driven mostly by orders from the meat and vegetable-oil industries, corn imports have reached the highest in 21 years so far in 2021, while shipments of soybeans into Brazil were the highest since 2003, according to the nation’s trade ministry data.
China shut down the Meishan terminal at Ningbo port, third busiest in the world, after a worker tested positive for COVID, Bloomberg reported. The terminal accounts for about 25% of the port’s traffic.