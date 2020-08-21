Grain markets worked higher overnight as crop tours begin to reveal the extent of the damage seen to U.S. crops from last week’s storms, Allendale said. As the market digests new yield estimates, traders will begin to position for what the numbers will mean for Monday’s crop progress report, and September’s WASDE production figures.
The Trump administration on Thursday declined to acknowledge any plans to meet with China over the Phase 1 trade deal after the commerce ministry in Beijing said bilateral talks would be held “in the coming days” to evaluate the agreement’s progress, Reuters reported.
The forecasts remain consistent with rain coverage starting in the WCB and moving across the rest of the Corn Belt by the middle of next week, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. The forecast rain totals still need to be realized, especially in Iowa, to help the crop fight off the ongoing stress.