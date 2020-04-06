Traders are trying to balance coronavirus impacts and a “giant U.S. crop outlook this year,” Allendale said. Corn is at a three-and-a-half year low as energy prices are dipping, while soybeans are hurt by bumper crops in South America, they said.
The upcoming week is expected to be the “hardest week of the coronavirus crisis” in the U.S. according to the U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, comparing the impacts to events such as Peral Harbor and September 11, 2001, Allendale said. “it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that,” Adams said.