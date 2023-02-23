Grain shipments out of Ukraine have slowed. Reports indicate that some traders are unwilling to sell Ukrainian grain at the moment, given uncertainty regarding the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. If Russia doesn’t extend this deal it expires on March 18. The Wall Street Journal reports that 3 million tons of grain were shipped in January. That was down from 3.7 million in December, and so far in February they’ve shipped only 1.5 metric tons.
Portions of the Southern Plains are seeing temperatures below freezing with minimal precipitation. But portions of the eastern Southern Plains are expected to get some precipitation early next week, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
The late-summer weather pattern for Argentina has been wildly inconsistent with hot dry turning to frost followed by unexpected rains, Lawrence said. The weather models have had fits looking further ahead than two to three days and as the transition to El Nino continues and Pacific water temperatures rise.