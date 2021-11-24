 Skip to main content
Traders believe fertilizer situation may reduce corn acreage

A lot of traders and analysts believe we could lose 2 million to 4 million acres of corn, not because of prices, but because of the fertilizer situation, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Fertilizer prices are sky high and availability is limited in some places.

Another round of new highs in the dollar overnight looks to keep commodity prices under some form of outside market-pressure, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Meanwhile, strength in energy markets and U.S. and European Union wheat underpins corn.

The USDA cut fiscal year 2022 export estimates by $2 billion from its August estimate to $175.5 billion, according to the Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade report released on Tuesday.

Forecasts indicate that the Corn Belt will be dry, with showers in the European union, snow in Russia and wet weather in Australia, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil weather is favorable.

