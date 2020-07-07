“It’s all about weather,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. The markets are looking at weather forecasts which show possible rain for Iowa and misses in other areas, he said. Other marketers likewise have their eyes to the skies.
Weather over the next 10 days is supposed to be hot and dry. “If the temperatures remain extreme, two things could happen. Number one the corn market may stabilize with heat and lack of moisture, and two, the pastures could have a hard time maintaining with this intense heat, especially in the Southwest,” said Dan Morgan, a consultant from Corning, Iowa.