The market is balancing what looks to be bigger demand with bigger supplies, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Earlier this week the focus was on the bigger supply side with the benign forecast and the higher-than-expected crop ratings Monday night. Focus has shifted back to the demand prospect.
Cooler than normal and plenty of rain continues to dominate the forecasts into early August which is nearly ideal for the crops, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The window is closing on corn yield loss while the bean window is beginning to close as reports of great plant health and good early pod development dominate the Midwest,” he said.