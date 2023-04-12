The soybean market is trading lower this morning “on expectations for a ginormous Brazilian harvest and spillover weakness in the soyoil market,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. However, even with a bearish tilt to the USDA data, the higher close yesterday is somewhat impressive, The Hightower Report said today. “The November contract may see underlying support with plenty of uncertainty for the new crop season, and some hope that a rally might draw some additional acres,” The Hightower Report says.
The USDA update does not give traders reasons for corn more buying, The Hightower Report said today. “With a lack of need for more acres for the coming year, and a bearish supply outlook if weather is anywhere close to normal, sellers could get more active in the December contract,” The Report said.
The USDA report didn’t have many surprises yesterday, but Allendale says, it did surprise the trade by reporting 49.855 million acres for all-wheat intended planting. “That was even larger than their AgForum estimate of 49.5. The trade was looking for smaller numbers on this report,” Alendale said.