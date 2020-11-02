Election jitters and some Covid uncertainty are taking some premiums out of the market as risk appetite has dwindled, said Jacob Christy of The Anderons. Not much has changed from a supply and demand perspective, and one could argtue that Chinese corn demand has picked up recently. But with geopolitical concerns, recently established positions headed for the door.
October proved to be a very good month despite the poor finish and with so many moving parts to what November holds, it will be an interesting transition into the holiday season, the South American growing season and Tuesday’s U.S. election, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The outlook is still bullish and potentially very bullish if La Nina continues to effect Argentina. This pullback has offered a chance to re-own previous sales if you want upside protection. Have a safe Halloween and a great weekend.
Grain markets slid lower overnight as coronavirus cases escalated around the globe over the weekend and traders cautiously await the results of this week’s election, Allendale said. Traders will also continue to watch weather patterns as South America continues to plant and the U.S. completes harvest.