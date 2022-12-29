Traders eye Friday report

The weekly U.S. export sales report is delayed until Friday. Trade will be watching to see if sales continue to slow, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Argentina is slowly sliding into a worrisome period when normal rains in January and February are mandatory for normal yields, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Under the current drought map/forecast models corn and bean yield are at elevated risk without regular rains over the next eight weeks. If the EL Nino/La Nina transition occurs, prices head lower, but upside potential remains if Argentine loses that yield.
The possibility of a peaceful resolution in Ukraine seems unlikely, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Russia said this week that Ukraine must give up the four regions Russia has annexed. Some analysts believe that both sides believe they can still gain ground on the battlefield. There has been no major disruption to grain shipments.