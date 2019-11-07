Grain markets are mixed overnight as traders continue to watch for the latest clues in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war while continuing to position for tomorrow's Supply and Demand report, Allendale reported. As usual on Thursday mornings, export sales will be watched with interest.
“I wouldn’t be overly surprised if, in the short term, markets start succumbing to the pressures of an ongoing U.S. harvest continued lackluster domestic demand and improving South American weather,” Jacob Christy of The Andersons said. “I think the market is coming to the realization that, at least in the short term, the path of least resistance is lower.”