Traders eye Pelosi trip, Ukraine grain shipments

Tuesday was another day of negative trade driven by fear of world political events as Speaker Pelosi landed in Taiwan against the wishes of both President Biden and Chinese Premier Xi which kept all buyers on the sideline waiting for potential Chinese response, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The world landscape is so unsteady that despite bullish yield forecasts and no improvement for the Western Corn Belt crop forecasts, getting out of all raw material and equity positions remains this week’s leading trade. U.S. private yield forecasts will hopefully begin to catch the trade’s attention later this week, but any Chinese reaction to the US will far outweigh concerning weather or shrinking yields.
More grain cargoes may leave Ukrainian, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Reuters reports that three ships may leave Ukrainian ports rather than just one today. Reuters cited a Turkish official. Russia is accusing the United States of direct involvement in the war.