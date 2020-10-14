Over the past 24 hours in South America, the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso, Goias, Minas Gerais Mato Grosso Del Sol and Parana received between ¼ and ¾ of an inch of rain with around 40% coverage, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging. The rest of the growing region and all of Argentina were dry. The 6 to 10-day forecast looks a little wetter than previous models for both Brazil and Argentina.
With the world demand we’ve seen a strengthening Pacific La Nina. The market can ill afford a South American production downfall, so as the growing season gets under way, expect the weather to be a big factor there moving forward, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.