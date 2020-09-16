Brazil is on the verge of its planting season, and with conditions very dry in the north, a La Nina setup in the Pacific and China’s incredibly deep demand there will be a big onus on Brazil to produce, so weather focus will quickly shift from the U.S. to South America, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
The market is showing no concern for the current path of Hurricane Sally. It’s movement in the Southeast could disrupt their active harvest but perhaps not cause yield impacts, Allendale said. Brazil will see good rains from Saturday through next Thursday. This may ease some dryness concerns. Argentina will remain generally dry over the next two weeks.
U.S. harvest weather for the next two weeks looks warm and dry, which will help late crop development and early harvest, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. No frost threats are present.