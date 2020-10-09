Grain markets are higher overnight as traders look to this morning’s USDA report for the latest in supply and demand, Allendale said. Once the market digests that data, focus will turn back to harvest progress and weather concerns.
There will be a lot of impactful data today, and a lot of potentially big shifts in the data today, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Eyes will be on U.S. production, exports and adjustments to the Chinese import number,” he said.
Some welcome rain fell over about a third of Brazil’s driest growing areas with more forecast for the next seven to 10 days, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Investors. Russian weather remains too dry, but qualifying potential yield losses for a winter crop in October is a challenge. Hurricane Delta landfall and movement across the Southeast will halt harvest but the Midwest will remain dry for a speedy harvest.