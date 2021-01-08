 Skip to main content
Traders eye USDA reports

Grain markets are beginning to turn their focus to next week’s USDA reports, while keeping a close eye on near-term South American weather and longer term U.S. maps, Allendale said.

In Brazil, conditions will still be favorable for crops in most of the nation. There will still be some pockets that are drier than preferred from Rio Grande do Sul into Parana and greater rain will be needed in this area later in the month to prevent crop stress from becoming serious, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

While the oilseed workers union strike came to an end, Argentine grain inspectors remained on strike over the weekend, said Kevin Stockard of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures have closed higher in 14 consecutive sessions, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. That is the longest streak since 1959.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat prices stayed inside Tuesday’s higher trading ranges last night after settling well off of session lows yesterday due, in part to an ove…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

U.S. farmers have sold as much as 90-95% of their 2020 crop, according to Total Farm Marketing. Next week, the USDA “could” lower carryout as …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures closed mixed in a wide range, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There are no big changes in South American weather, so the rally is back on this morning, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The rally of Monday morning all but disappeared by the close of trade on Monday afternoon. This reversal “signal potential topping action in t…

