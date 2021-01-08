Traders eye USDA reports

Grain markets are beginning to turn their focus to next week’s USDA reports, while keeping a close eye on near-term South American weather and longer term U.S. maps, Allendale said.
In Brazil, conditions will still be favorable for crops in most of the nation. There will still be some pockets that are drier than preferred from Rio Grande do Sul into Parana and greater rain will be needed in this area later in the month to prevent crop stress from becoming serious, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.