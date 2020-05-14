Reuters reports that China is allocating more low-tariff import quotas for corn this year and may expand its use of wheat quotas as it seeks to step up farm purchases from the United States and meet a pledge to comply with global trade rules, according to three sources, Allendale said.
ADM’s CEO, Juan Luciano said they remain optimistic that China will meet its Phase 1 trade deal ag buying agreements though they have been slow to start, Allendale said.
Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging also notes promises from China. “Vice General Manager of China’s COFCO International, Zhan Hua, said “China will still implement the trade deal and chances are high that China will speed up purchases,” Palmen reported this morning.