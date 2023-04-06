People are also reading…
“Soybean exports, not sales, are the focus of the traders in the soybean market,” Total Farm Marketing said this afternoon. “The U.S. has picked up some additional late sales to add to the sale book for the marketing year, but the main export sales window is basically closed. Shipments are the main focus as the market is watched to see if soybean sales on the books can turn into delivered beans.”
“U.S. prices are currently very competitive with those from South America as Brazil concentrates on soybeans exports and not corn and U.S. demand has improved because of the price differentials and the lack of a Brazil offer into the market,” Jack Scoville, Price Futures Group, said.