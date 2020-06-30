Today’s quarterly stocks and acreage report, to be released at 11 a.m. CDT, will dominate the news landscape into the holiday weekend along with any weather shifts will be closely watched ahead of the 3-day break, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. “Just like every USDA report we need some bullish news so we will see what the numbers say,” Lawrence said.
Dan Morgan, of Grain and Livestock Hedging said heat and rain are moving crops ahead quickly, especially corn. “It looks like we will have quite a bit of corn across the United States pollinating and filling within a two week time period,” he said.
While rains across many areas, including some regions that were seeing stress, eases the immediate concern, heat and less precipitation is in the forecast for much of the Corn Belt, said Mark Hanson of CHS Trading.