Traders fret over planting delays, COVID lockdown, fuel prices

The two major concerns of a rapid planting pace in the Corn Belt over the next 10 days and China’s ongoing COVID lockdown issues have world demand outlook turning lower for the remainder of 2022, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Last week’s planting progress was modest and as expected but the corn crop is only 22% planted against 64% last year and 50% average.
U.S. retail gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs this week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Many analysts don’t see any resolution to this until at least next year.