Traders keep eyes on USDA report

USDA could raise the U.S. 2021 crop later this morning and lower export demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Trade estimates for 2021-22 bean production is 51.3 bushels per acre and a 4.433 billion bushel crop versus 51.2 and 4.425 billion, respectively. Look for weather to quickly take over market sentiment once reaction to this data plays out.
The energy markets surged again Tuesday on the inflation trade and industry expectations that Omicron’s effect will be short-lived with 2022 consumption levels returning to near pre-pandemic levels, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “High gas prices help ethanol and biodiesel which continue to drive demand for corn and beans,” Lawrence said.
A new low in the water level of Argentina’s Parana River yielded reports that grain ships are having to reduce their cargoes by 30%, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
CONAB released its latest estimates for Brazil’s crop yield potential and they were in line with pre-report estimates with 150- to 160-million-bushel losses for corn and beans.