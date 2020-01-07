Grain markets are mixed as optimism China would accelerate purchases of U.S. farm goods remain supportive for the crop markets, primarily soybeans, as Chinese officials are expected to travel to the U.S. next week to sign the Phase one trade deal, Allendale said.
Meanwhile, markets are getting ready “for the changes (or lack thereof)” to balance sheets of grain stocks with the USDA reports Friday, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “It will be really interesting to see how the USDA deals with these potential demand changes to China, if at all in this report,” Payne said.
China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the U.S., Caixin (a media group) quoted senior Chinese ag official Han Jun as saying. China's annual quotas are 9.64 million tonnes for wheat, 7.2 million metric tons for corn and 5.32 million tons for rice.