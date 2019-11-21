Lack of clarity on a U.S. and China trade deal continues to limit market gains, while a delayed crop has traders watching harvest forecasts a little bit later in the year than usual, Allendale said.
USDA's NASS reported that "due to delays in harvest progress this season”, it will continue the weekly Crop Progress report beyond the last currently scheduled date of Nov. 25, Allendale said.
According to Reuters, China will strive to reach an initial trade agreement with the United States as both sides keep communication channels open, the Chinese commerce ministry said overnight, in an attempt to allay fears talks might be unravelling. “This comes after yesterday's headlines warned the deal might not get done this year,” Allendale said.