Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The oilseed complex finished higher on may soybean oil, “which had the largest percentage gain,” among crop markets CHS Hedging said. Stocks a…

Corn

Corn markets “made a small gap lower,” but is continuing to trade near its highs overnight, CHS Hedging said. “Daily export sales announcement…

Corn higher on export demand

Traders may start paying more attention to cold, wet forecasts as we wait for planting intentions data as traders wait for the USDA Prospectiv…

Soybeans

The trends are still mostly down in this market. Reports from Brazil show that basis levels there are under pressure due to the large crop bei…

China affecting corn markets

“All the ag markets were higher in the morning, but profit-taking, an overbought condition, and some good chart resistance capped those gains,…