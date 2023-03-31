People are also reading…
This day is a day the USDA puts out some “very important numbers” for the market to digest about the March 2023 stocks and projected acreage by crops, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, said this morning. Some think the corn acreage, taken about 30 days ago will be a little low. It was taken when farmers were a little optimistic about planting corn, but weather to date across the Midwest has been wetter than normal, which Freed thinks could change some farmers’ minds by the time they get the field, he said.
Soybeans have “slowed to a crawl” ahead of the USDA Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks reports to be released today at 11a.m., but are holding their gains, with May up 50 cents on the week, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today.