Traders ponder surprise USDA report

Markets are taking a breather to crunch and reassess yesterday’s USDA numbers, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Obviously, the headline was the lower bean yield forecast, which no on had been predicting,” he said.
Soaring fertilizer prices will impact Brazil’s largest corn crop, which will be planted starting in January 2022, after the soybean harvest, according to a farmdoc report. Many farmers haven’t guaranteed their fertilizer needs yet for the second crop corn, known as safrinha. Although returns are likely to be lower than last year because of rising production costs, farmers are not expected to reduce the area planted in corn, but they are expected to reduce how much fertilizer they use. Brazil is the world’s fourth largest consumer of fertilizers (behind China, India, and the United States) and usually imports about 80% of its fertilizer requirements.