Allendale reported U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said details of Chinese purchases across U.S. agriculture, manufacturing, energy and service sectors in the “phase one” China trade deal would be detailed in writing, but he gave no further details about when the written agreement would be released.
“It feels like after the initial knee-jerk reaction to the phase one deal announcement, we’ll have a bit of consolidation in the short term,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “But in order to reach that $40 billion to $50 billion target that supposedly we have in writing we’re going to have to see some major shifts in China’s buying habits.”