USDA export sales released at 7:30 a.m. show corn sales continue to sputter at 500 million tonnes or so. Wheat sales were poor near 250k bales. “Soybean export sales come in near 1.2 million tonnes, a very solid number that should support the trade,” said John Payne of Daniels marketing.
Traders continue to listen for U.S./China potential trade news after White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Thursday, that signing was closer citing what he called “very constructive discussions with Beijing”, Allendale said.