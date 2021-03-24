Traders wait for USDA reports

It seems like traders want to see next week’s Stocks and Intentions reports before moving
Prices out of their already established ranges, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “This has volume pretty weak this week and traders unwilling to chase breaks or rallies.
More acreage estimates will be out this week, but the consistent theme is that U.S. farmers are indicating their intent to make no wholesale switches at the expense of their normal rotation, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Any bean acreage number under 90 million acres will be viewed as bullish to very bullish,” he said.
Argentina’s environment will still be favorable in most areas for late-season crop development and most of the nation will receive meaningful rain Wednesday through Saturday, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Net drying in much of Brazil, excluding the far south and northwest Mato Grosso, will still benefit fieldwork advancement but also raise concern of crop moisture stress. Shower and thunderstorm activity could return to the drier areas of Brazil in early April.