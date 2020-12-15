Traders wary of South American crop

Brazil and Argentina are dealing with dry weather which is creating support for the grain markets at the moment, in addition to a lack of new U.S. and South American farmer selling going into the new year, ADM Investor Services said.
Technicals are supporting the market overall, while bargain hunters continued to look to the wheat market “after yesterday’s fallout,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
Heesch also noted that equity markets stayed strong with a stimulus aid package on the horizon and the Federal Reserve planning for lower interest rates for the foreseeable future.
CropWatch Weekly Update
