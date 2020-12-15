 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traders wary of South American crop

Traders wary of South American crop

Brazil and Argentina are dealing with dry weather which is creating support for the grain markets at the moment, in addition to a lack of new U.S. and South American farmer selling going into the new year, ADM Investor Services said.

Technicals are supporting the market overall, while bargain hunters continued to look to the wheat market “after yesterday’s fallout,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

Heesch also noted that equity markets stayed strong with a stimulus aid package on the horizon and the Federal Reserve planning for lower interest rates for the foreseeable future.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soy complex was lower on beneficial moisture across Brazil but weather watchers will be keeping a close eye on the weather in Argentina, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The U.S. still has the cheapest corn globally, Total Farm Marketing said, which is a supportive factor. The funds are “still aggressive” they …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA has a good history of lowering U.S. soybean ending stocks on this report, Allendale said. Declines were noted in 10 of the past 20 years.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The surprising thing about the numbers in Thursday’s USDA report is that U.S. export demand was left unchanged for beans, which probably was m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans opened lower on smaller than expected cuts to U.S. ending stocks and an unchanged production estimate for Brazil but prices eventuall…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

The wheat market traded higher on a bout of short covering and a technical buying spree after recent losses, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Today’s report lowered world corn carryout numbers after production cuts to Argentina, Europe and Canada. U.S. balance sheets were left unchan…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat was in the dumps due to profit-taking, despite Russia taking measures to curb its wheat exports beginning in February, according to CHS …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News