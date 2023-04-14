People are also reading…
Corn and wheat shot higher, while new crop beans fell as the Goldman index roll ended, accordidng to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Brazilian Pres. Lula met with Chinese leader Xi in Beijing today. In a joint statement the 2 countries acknowledge that cooperation in agricultural trade is strategically significant. Both sides pledged to promote agriculture, trade, and supply chain resiliency while also working to strengthen environmental protections to deal with climate change, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services.