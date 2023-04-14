Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“May corn futures met resistance at their 200-day moving average of 6.57 3/4, while new crop settled down 3 3/4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with C…

Markets set up for Tuesday report

Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s USDA WASDE report. “Corn and wheat traded higher ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report, while soybeans were …

Corn

“Tuesday brings the next USDA Supply and Demand report, and demand changes will still be a focus of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “R…

Soybeans

Soybean futures are slightly higher. Soyoil is gaining on soymeal, while higher Brazil supply offsets tight US supply, Steve Freed of ADM Inve…