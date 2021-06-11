Traders watch potential weather shift

A warm and dry two-week weather forecast for the U.S. Mid-west will provide ongoing support now that the June WASDE report has been released, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
However, forecasts show a chance of rain smack dab in Iowa and touching other neighboring areas states including Illinois. If that happens, it will take a little bit of the risk premium out of the grain markets, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Mexico is holding up import permits for GMO corn saying the government intended to apply a GMO ban to the grain used in animal feed despite contrasting comments by a top U.S. official, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.