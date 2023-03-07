People are also reading…
Renewal of the Russian-Ukraine Grain Corridor Deal, due to expire on March 18, seems to be hanging in the balance, with Turkey very interested in renewing but Russia dragging their feet, according to William D. Moore of the Price Futures Group.
Exports for week ending March 2, per the USDA’s weekly inspections report, according to ADM Investor Services: Wheat: 268k tons vs 653k the previous week, 403k a yr ago: Corn: 900k tons vs 649k the previous week, 1,582k a yr ago; Soybeans: 542k tons vs 765k the previous week, 772k a year ago.