Traders watching China, COVID

China “is prepared to take reciprocal actions” against the U.S. over planned sanctions of Chinese officials, according to the country’s Vice Foreign Minister, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
Meanwhile, continued spikes in COVID-19 cases are hurting the energy market and affecting global demand, Murphy said. Congress is also looking to extend funding for new COVID-19 aid.
The December WASDE report comes out on Thursday morning.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.