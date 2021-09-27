Traders watching potential “volatile week” in D.C.

Markets are starting the week quietly with corn down slightly, soybeans are higher slightly, and wheat is seeing mixed trade, said Patti Uhrich.
Corn prices are stuck in a consolidation pattern until more is known about this year’s harvested crop, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update this morning.
“This could be a big and volatile week in Washington,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor services said this morning. Trade will be watching if the massive spending bill is passed. Trade will also see if Congress can avoid a shutdown. This could impact USDA reports including USDA October crop report, Freed said.