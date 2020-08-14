“Lots of digesting across the grain markets after the release of the USDA and FSA data, along with trying to assess the damage to the crops of Iowa,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The US and China are expected to meet over the weekend with focus on how the Phase One Trade Agreement is panning out so far.”
Traders continued to watch the weather trends. “Soybeans edged lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Noon US Midwest weather forecast continued to support a drier than normal US Midwest forecast. Temps start cooler than normal but turn warmer later in the forecast. Some feel this kind of forecast could take the top off US record yield estimate.”