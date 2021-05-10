 Skip to main content
Trading slower with USDA reports on tap

Trading slower with USDA reports on tap

Grains are lower to start this week, after the new crop corn contract added more than 70 cents last week to forge new multi-year highs leaving the market extremely overbought and due for at least a pause, “if not a technical correction lower,” Total Farm Marketing, said in its Sunrise Market Update today.

Grains are weaker this morning after rains in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio over the weekend and in parts of the dry Plains, and after profit taking on Friday. “Expect price volatility, related to weather, to remain a dominate factor in pricing all the way through pollination,” Jacob Christy of The Andersons said.

Energy prices are seen trading higher to start the week due to a cyber-attack on a U.S. pipeline over the weekend, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

