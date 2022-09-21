Trading volume light waiting for Fed Reserve’s next move

People are also reading…
Grain trading volumes are lower today as the market waits for the Fed meeting today through tomorrow and the trade is expecting at least a 0.75 cent increase in rates. Also, the interest rate on Ten Year Treasuries rose to 3.51% yesterday, the highest since April 2011, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Just when it looked like the short-term demand factors were bearish enough, and the weather for the US harvest bearish enough to see an extension down from the September 13 peak, more concerns with too much tension between Ukraine and Russia helped to spark a surge in wheat prices, which supported strength in the soybean complex and November soybeans closed sharply higher on the session yesterday, The Hightower Report said today.