“The new week started like the past few weeks with the same supportive world factors (dry world weather and Chinese demand) with the same results as all three markets rallied on a combination of end user and fund buying,” said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Although some improvement in Brazil’s rain chances and no additional Chinese weekend purchases were both part of Monday’s news, “the markets remain well supported, which is a hallmark of a healthy bull market,” Lawrence said.
Debate continues if prices will hold, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, noting that grain prices were higher overnight. He said he thinks $4/bu. corn and $6 wheat are support, not resistance prices. “I wouldn’t rule out soybeans trading of $11,” he said this morning.
Markets continue their upward trend with U.S. exports in demand and some growing international concerns about weather, Jacob Christy said this morning, but there are some mixed feelings if consolidation maybe be coming as corn and soybeans are moving in a sideways pattern near their recent highs. Traders will be watching if the “trend is your friend” continues or if some consolidation is coming, he said.