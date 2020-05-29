Allendale said markets are “on edge” as President Trump is set to have a news conference about his response to China today. Expect some position evening as well, they said, as the month of May comes to a close.
This morning’s export sales report showed:
- Corn: 427,200 tonnes, down 52% from last week and 58% from the four-week average
- Soybeans: 644,300 tonnes, down 47% from last week and 27% from the four-week average
- Wheat 209,800 tonnes, up 19% from last week, but down 23% from the four-week average