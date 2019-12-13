After reports and questions regarding a U.S./China deal, President Trump confirmed the agreement of a first phase in a trade deal, and there will be no tariffs implemented on Sunday, Bloomberg reported. The deal “hinges on China increasing purchases of American farm goods” like hogs and soybeans.
However, China did not confirm the deal at their press conference, so prices backed off quickly, according to ADM Investor Services. “After the close, wire services reported that China may have committed to $40 billion of U.S. Ag goods over 2 years or $16 billion per year,” they said.