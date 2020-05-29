President Trump held a press conference about China today that ended up having little effect on trade. The conference came after the close, but Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity analytics said he considered the news “soft, in terms of not disrupting trade flows or worsening the trade relationship between the two countries,” he said.
David Mershon of The Andersons said trade was soft after a “lackluster” export sales report, but basis levels around the country are firm due to a lack of farmer selling overall.