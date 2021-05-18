 Skip to main content
“Turn around Tuesday” brings grains higher

  Updated

“Grains have turned higher,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. However, for the month to date, wheat and corn prices are down, but soybeans are up almost 70 cents, Freed said.

Soybeans were higher overnight with soyoil again posting new highs in futures. However, a drop in the U.S. soybean export pace, lack of new China new crop buying and lower NOPA monthly soybean crush offered resistance to beans and meal, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Report this morning.

Various margin changes will go into effect after the close today, mostly on spreads in corn and the soybean complex, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging today.

