According to an AP report, President Trump said high-level Chinese government officials will attend the signing on Jan. 15 of “our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China.” His Tweet adds that the president will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two, Allendale said today.
We are finishing the week out of thin holiday trade. “Next week all should be back in the game and positioning themselves for the USDA report on Jan. 10,” said Ami L. Heesch of CHS Trading.
Grain markets open 8:30 a.m. for the first trading day of the year after the overnight markets remained closed for the holiday. According to Allendale, traders will continue to focus on U.S./Chinese headlines until a deal is signed, but next week's USDA report estimates will also soon become a feature.