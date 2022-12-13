 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S.-Mexico talks on GMO corn coming Friday

Corn and wheat futures are higher on continued concerns about Ukraine export pace after weekend bombings of the Odesa port, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Further, bad weather and slow vessel inspections has slowed Russian grain exports, he said.

People are also reading…

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an additional $325 million in “climate-smart” commodity investments by the USDA, for smaller-scale farmers, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Officials from Mexico will meet in Washington on Friday to try to resolve the GMO corn import issue before the USMCA meeting on January 9, Warren said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WASDE comes with small changes

Highlights of USDA’s WASDE report released this morning, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services: USDA did lower US corn exports, le…

Corn

Brazil corn production for today’s WASDE report is expected to increase from 126 mmt in November to 126.45 mmt for December. Argentina corn pr…

WASDE report coming tomorrow

“Grains were mixed today, with March beans extending their rally, up 13 cents, March corn slightly higher, up 1 ¼, and March KC wheat down 4 c…

Corn

Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s USDA report. “Corn futures traded an inside day with the lowest volume in a month, as markets await to…

Corn

“Corn futures ended higher. Market was oversold,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Matif saw profit taking following the huge …

Soybeans

“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures co…

Corn

The corn market is higher this morning and is trading at the highest level since Monday of this week and is close to unchanged from last Frida…

Wheat

Analysts are watching the impact of the war in Ukraine on wheat markets. “The wheat market traded higher on a bout of short covering after las…

Grain markets wait for fresh news

The corn market has been a follower of the weaker wheat market as there hasn’t been much for fresh positive news in corn. U.S. exports are poo…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News