U.S.-Mexico talks on GMO corn coming Friday

Corn and wheat futures are higher on continued concerns about Ukraine export pace after weekend bombings of the Odesa port, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Further, bad weather and slow vessel inspections has slowed Russian grain exports, he said.
Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an additional $325 million in “climate-smart” commodity investments by the USDA, for smaller-scale farmers, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Officials from Mexico will meet in Washington on Friday to try to resolve the GMO corn import issue before the USMCA meeting on January 9, Warren said.