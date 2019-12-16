Markets are higher this morning, having rallied last night in reaction to both sides confirming phase one of the U.S China deal is complete, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. “Prices are holding at the highs from last week so far.”
Grain markets continue pushing higher on the U.S.-China trade news. “Gains are limited, however, as traders question the ability of China to complete the large amount of committed purchases in a short amount of time,” Allendale said.
China pledged to boost ag purchases to $40 billion. The biggest year ever of Chinese ag purchases was in 2013 at $29 billion, said Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging.